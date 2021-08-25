Advertisement

UF doctor answers students’ vaccine questions on campus

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dr. Michael Lauzardo took his expertise in public health right to the center of UF’s campus today to answer students’ questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said without being able to mandate vaccines, or test people who are unvaccinated, their hands are tied.

“Ideally, having a vaccine requirement would be the best way to control COVID on campus,” said Lauzardo. “With the absence of that we will use the tools that we’ve got available: continue to tell students that getting vaccinated is expected, that wearing masks is expected, and that not coming to class when they are ill is also expected.”

Lauzardo said now that the Pfizer vaccine is fully approved by the FDA, there’s no reason for people to not have trust in it.

“These vaccines have that same level of approval and confidence in these vaccines as those others do. So there’s no reason we shouldn’t use the same standards and get vaccinated.”

One student on campus said while she would like to see masks mandated on campus, most of the students in her classes are wearing them anyways

“I don’t know about other classes, but everyone in both the classes I have in-person, everyone wears their mask,” said UF freshman, Mel Corrales.

Corrales said most students in her classes have been very respectful of keeping social distance.

She said she thinks officials could explore different options when it comes to vaccine outreach.

“I think if they did more of like social media where they could get students very easily to be aware of the vaccine and stuff like that, I think that would be a good effort.”

Corrales said she’s seen some of the vaccine information centers around campus and hopes the school continues these efforts.

