WCJB TV20 launching 4 p.m. & 10 p.m. newscasts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -WCJB TV20 is launching two new daily newscasts on Labor Day, September 6. Our 4:00 p.m. show is an hourlong, weekday newscast airing on WCJB TV20. And our 10:00 p.m. show is a half hour newscast airing on The CW Gainesville, also Monday through Friday.

Dylan Lyons anchors both new shows. He’ll be joined by Nicolette Zangara or Alex Carter on the weather desk for the 4:00 p.m. show, and Chief Meteorologist Bill Quinlan for the 10:00 p.m. show on The CW.

The 4:00 p.m. cast on WCJB TV20 brings you your first look at your local news from your local station.

The 10:00 p.m. show on The CW Gainesville delivers North Central Florida’s only local newscast airing at 10:00 p.m., from the same trusted team you see every day on WCJB TV20.

WCJB TV20 has been North Central Florida’s TV news leader for 50 years, and we’re continually working to better serve and cover our community.

