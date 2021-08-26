ACPS Superintendent ordered to submit daily reports to FL Education Commissioner

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The State Department of Education has new requirements for Alachua County school leaders.

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran documenting every time a student is sent home, disciplined, or harassed for not complying with the district’s face covering mandate.

The report is ordered to include the student’s name, grade, parent’s name, and home address.

The letter from Corcoran also demands a daily report to be sent even if there are no mask enforcements to report.

The district is required to submit a report every day by 5:00 PM until the mask mandate allows parents to opt out.

Corcoran ends the letter with the possibility of more sanctions for the district if reporting obligations are not met.

