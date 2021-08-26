Advertisement

Alachua County Pets: Brie, Tara, and Daisy

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Brie. She is 8 weeks old and loves attention and cuddles.

Brie
Brie(Alachua County Pets)

Next is Tara. Tara is also 8 weeks old. She loves playing with kids and other animals. Her favorite time is playtime.

Tara
Tara(Alachua County Pets)

Last is Daisy. Daisy is 6 years old. She is a happy, affectionate girl who loves to cuddle and play in the mud.

Daisy
Daisy(Alachua County Pets)

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

TRENDING STORY: Alachua County Pets: Dumpling, Dorothy, Argyle, and Magoo

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated
Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating
With surveillance video officers identified the getaway car, it was found by Gainesville Police...
OPD arrested two men after they went on a burglary spree
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis

Latest News

WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Covid warriors award
Florida organization honors two North Central Florida social workers for work during pandemic
Future land use of West End Golf Course up for discussion
Future land use of West End Golf Course up for discussion
Benny
“What’s Up?” with WIND-FM 08/26