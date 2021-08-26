Alachua County Pets: Brie, Tara, and Daisy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Brie. She is 8 weeks old and loves attention and cuddles.

Brie (Alachua County Pets)

Next is Tara. Tara is also 8 weeks old. She loves playing with kids and other animals. Her favorite time is playtime.

Tara (Alachua County Pets)

Last is Daisy. Daisy is 6 years old. She is a happy, affectionate girl who loves to cuddle and play in the mud.

Daisy (Alachua County Pets)

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

