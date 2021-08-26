Advertisement

Alachua County School Board swears in new member Mildred Russell

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board officially has a new member.

Mildred Russell was sworn in to represent district two. She replaces Diyonne McGraw after she was removed by the governor once it was determined that she resides outside of the district.

Russell had previously served with the Alachua County Republican Party and has stated in previous interviews that she is seeks to put more emphasis on civics education.

RELATED STORY: “You told me I was in district two”: Diyonne McGraw blames elections office for her school board seat being vacated

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
ACPS Superintendent ordered to submit daily reports to FL Education Commissioner
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from COVID-19 despite being vaccinated
“He became really a legend in this town”; DJ Terrah passes from Covid-19 despite being vaccinated
Police are investigating two school bus crashes in Alachua County
Two school busses crash in Alachua County, FHP is investigating
With surveillance video officers identified the getaway car, it was found by Gainesville Police...
OPD arrested two men after they went on a burglary spree
Nantail Roberts, 24, and Cory Roberts, 22, are arraigned on child neglect charges after their...
Boy, 5, found lying unconscious inside a closed trunk

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 12 US troops
A Horse’s Hero: A rescue’s solution to help horses in the future
A Horse’s Hero: A rescue’s solution to help horses in the future
Visitors in wheelchairs enjoy their first ride.
Silver Springs state park launches their first wheelchair-accessible glass bottom boat
Since the 1870′s glass-bottom boat tours have been operating at Silver Springs state park, but...
Silver Springs state park launches first wheelchair accessible glass bottom boat
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates