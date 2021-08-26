Alachua County School Board swears in new member Mildred Russell

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board officially has a new member.

Mildred Russell was sworn in to represent district two. She replaces Diyonne McGraw after she was removed by the governor once it was determined that she resides outside of the district.

Russell had previously served with the Alachua County Republican Party and has stated in previous interviews that she is seeks to put more emphasis on civics education.

