Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival returns, Columbia Co. Commissioners discuss budget

Lake City, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City employees who work on the first floor of city hall are affected by a mold issue in the building.

Mayor Stephen Witt said they believe the problem is coming from the air conditioning unit.

City officials have a service company evaluating the issue and said it will be repaired.

In the meantime, workers and equipment are being moved to other floors of the building.

It’s the return of a popular event that draws thousands of people to Lake City.

The Gateway City Craft Beer and Wine Festival is back this fall and organizers are hoping to amp it up a notch.

The event is run by the Lake City-Columbia County Chamber of Commerce.

Joey O’Hern, the Director of Marketing, said guests can expect more than just their usual beer and wine this year.

“Community members can come out and visit the market, see the different vendors that we have lined up, enjoy live music, visit the food truck court, and then if you want to obviously be a part of the beer and wine tasting that’s a ticketed admission,” said O’Hern.

The event will be at Wilson Park on Saturday, October 23rd.

The Columbia County Commission discussed their budget at a meeting today.

Staffers are proposing a $60 million budget, $9 million more than this year, but they would be able to slightly lower property taxes.

The first hearing of the floor budget will be Thursday, September 9th.

The United Way of Suwannee Valley canceled its annual fundraiser dinner tonight due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The executive director said in its place they will have a virtual silent auction.

“Our fundraising campaign, all of those dollars go into what we call a community investment fund, and then we have a group of volunteers who put out an RFP to local not for profits who can apply for funding from that campaign,” said Jennifer Anchors, Executive Director.

Anchors said those non-profits serve a variety of people in the community including seniors and food banks.

She said in October they will hold their food truck festival fundraiser where they hope to raise $500,000.

