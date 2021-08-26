Countdown To Kickoff: Williston Red Devils

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) -After a 3-7 record in 2020, Williston is under a different head coach. Greg Harper is new to the area, but has long been an admirer of the Red Devils from a far.

“I got to coach against Williston when I was at Lecanto,” said Harper. “I was always amazed they had such good athletes and size. They’re a 1A school, and I thought that was a good place for me to go and create a program, that could be a state contender every year.”

In order for the Red Devils to reach that potential, Harper knew one thing had to change for a team that lost three games by a combined six points last fall.

“Our strength is not where it needs to be,” said Harper. “We have to be in the weight room so that was our number one priority, getting stronger.”

Conditioning will be especially key considering the Red Devils’ youth. Williston was hit hard by graduation and fields just four seniors. A good example of the team’s reliance on underclassmen came in the Kickoff Classic against West Port, when sophomores Javon Brown and Jharez Williams hooked up for a big gain. Despite that shutout loss, Red Devil leaders are on board with Harper’s long term goals..

“I just want to make a better program for the future, kids who are going to come up in football in the program, look to make it a better community,” said senior linebacker and fullback Ajavien Anderson.

“We weren’t great last year, but that’s in the past now and we want to get better,” said senior wide receiver and defensive back Kalin Sims. “Improve as a team, better as a whole and just do what we can do and win some games.”

To make that happen, Williston will have to challenge the likes of Hawthorne, Newberry, and Bradford for a playoff spot in 1A Region 4.

“Our schedule is very tough, I didn’t make it,” said Harper, laughing. “It’s challenging but I told the kids from day one if you want to be the best you have to beat the best.”

Williston opens Friday at home versus Branford, and we’ll soon find out whether opponents will be running from, or running with the Devils.

