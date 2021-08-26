Florida organization honors two North Central Florida social workers for work during pandemic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Network of Youth and Family Services honored 18 people from across the state for their work during the pandemic, and two were from Gainesville.

COVID Warrior Awards were given to Kathy Hardee and Evelitza Soto of CDS Interface Northwest and Central, respectively.

The network is an association of 31 agencies that support runaway, homeless and troubled youth.

