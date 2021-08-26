Florida’s Attorney General, Department of Children and Families settle civil lawsuit with Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a update on a state story with Gainesville ties we’ve been following since early 2020.

Florida’s Attorney General and Department of Children and Families have settled their pending civil lawsuit with the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence for more than $5 million.

This follows an investigation into CEO Tiffany Carr and several others in the organization paying themselves with funds intended to help victims.

The initial investigation into the group began in February 2020 after Governor DeSantis signed a bill putting DCF in charge of funding for victim resources and taking power away from the coalition.

The scandal first came to light in a joint report published by the Miami Herald and Tampa Tribune.

The director of Gainesville-based Peaceful Paths was one of the subjects of the investigation.

Theresa Beachy was treasurer of the statewide coalition in 2017.

She approved increases in pay and PTO for board members.

TV20 reached out to Beachy. She refused to comment, saying a statement from her lawyer will be sent soon.

