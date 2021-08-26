Future land use of West End Golf Course up for discussion

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

JONESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The old West End Golf Course has served as a recreational green space in the Jonesville community for over 50 years, but efforts to change the land use and zoning designations to residential could still be on the horizon.

The Alachua County Department of Growth Management wants to hear from the public Thursday on what they’d like to see the property become.

JBrown Professional Group was hoping to build a residential development but has since withdrawn the application. They may still return with a revised application in the future, but nothing is currently pending.

Nearby residents, like Susan Prewitt, said they will be attending Thursday’s meeting to fight for one of the area’s only recreational spaces.

“We have no real green space west of I-75 and we feel it’s important to the people who live around here. Not just us but everybody,” said Prewitt. “It could be a possible nine hole golf course with an education center for adults and children, a dog park, walking trails, biking trails because we don’t have that.”

Prewitt and others have been protesting the possible change for over a year now.

To attend and participate in the zoom meeting being held at 6 p.m.:

ZOOM VIRTUAL TELECONFERENCE LINK: https://tinyurl.com/d3x5uwyh

MEETING ID: 847 1770 2072

PASSCODE: 305307

CALL-IN NUMBER: 301 715 8592

