Gainesville duo hoping to make an impact at UF

Whittemore, Richardson showing promise
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Gators football roster lists seven players from Gainesville. Two of those, redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson and redshirt sophomore wide receiver Trent Whittemore, could be involved in the UF offense this fall.

Whittemore, out of Buchholz High School, might emerge as a target after catching eight passes in seven games last year with one touchdown.

Eastside High School graduate Richardson enters the season opener Sept. 4 versus Florida Atlantic as the backup quarterback behind presumptive starter Emory Jones. Head coach Dan Mullen does plan to get him some game action.

Of all the youngsters who grow up in the shadows of The Swamp with dreams of becoming a Gator, these two players have made it happen, and both appreciate their good fortune.

“The realization of ‘I’m in the Florida team meeting room every day, I am a Florida Gator,’ it takes a second to get used to that,” said Whittemore. “It’s not rocket science out there, it’s just the game of football. I put my pants on every day, strap my helmet on.”

“It’s a blessing because I’m a role model to the young generation of people in Gainesville, letting them know that anything is possible,” said Richardson.

Richardson’s only completion last season went for a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl. against Oklahoma. He’ll likely get a chance to show what he can do this season in front of his hometown crowd.

