A Horse’s Hero: A rescue’s solution to help horses in the future

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Throughout the past several weeks we have been investigating claims of horse abuse in north central Florida.

Animal advocate Diane Marchand keeps track of multiple cases investigating these claims across the region.

“This was only a couple months ago in March, that the horse looked like that and now it looks like this,” Marchand said.

She’s keeping an eye on two different horses in the Steeplechase subdivision.

When we saw her back in June, a Levy County Sheriff’s deputy called during our visit to ask more about one of the horses in question, but sheriff’s officials said at this time there are no open investigations.

“All of deputies have received basic training the general assessment of the health of a large animal such as a horse or a cow. Our Agricultural Deputies have a little bit more intensive training and they can make better assessments, understand though, not a single deputy in Levy County is a veterinarian,” LCSO Public Information Officer, Lt. Scott Tummond said.

The Levy County Sheriff’s Office does have an agriculture deputy to take on animal abuse cases, but that person is not assigned to that position full-time.

“In the past with some of theses investigations, the sheriff’s office has hired a third party contract veterinarian to make assessments, medical assessments of horses that appeared to be in need,” Tummond said.

Tummond said they’ve also worked with veterinarians at Levy County Animal Services.

Those vets do have large animal training however, animal services only handles dogs and cats at their facility.

That’s why people with groups like Southern Redhead Farms Rescue said they’re working with the sheriff’s office to care for horses in future cases.

“We’ve actually been in negotiations with the county commission, with the sheriff’s department, with the animal control in Levy County, that the rescues will help. We don’t want horses to fall through the cracks. We don’t want them to stay in bad situations,” the rescue’s Executive Director, Susan Spivey-O’Neal said.

Southern Redhead Farms Rescue was also one of the three groups to rescue horses from Sandra McKinney’s farm in Archer.

They rescued 15 horses, including Bonifield Clue.

“If you look at his eyes and how bright they are now, [they were] almost dull, dead. Horses get to the point where they start to give up and when they start to give up, like I said you can see that deadness in their eyes, you can see all of that. When they start to give up, then they lay down and die, and I think Clue was close to that,” Spivey-O’Neal said.

Since his rescue, in six months he’s gained 300 pounds.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.