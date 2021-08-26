Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Live Oak is behind bars after Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies say he sexually battered a disabled person.

58 year old Larry Worley is charged with sexual battery, incest, and abuse of a disabled person. Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the abuse.

He is being held at the Suwannee County Jail, no bond is set.

