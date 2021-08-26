Advertisement

Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person

Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the abuse.
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the abuse.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Live Oak is behind bars after Suwannee County Sheriff’s Deputies say he sexually battered a disabled person.

58 year old Larry Worley is charged with sexual battery, incest, and abuse of a disabled person. Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the abuse.

He is being held at the Suwannee County Jail, no bond is set.

