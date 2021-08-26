Advertisement

Mask trial continues, the state and parents make closing arguments

Attorneys representing the parents suing the state argued the Governor took away a useful...
Attorneys representing the parents suing the state argued the Governor took away a useful public health tool in the midst of a worsening pandemic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Attorneys representing the parents suing the state argued the Governor took away a useful public health tool in the midst of a worsening pandemic.

Craig Whisenhunt Attorney, Representing Parents Suing State: “I don’t believe anybody disagrees that the COVID-19 rates in Florida have skyrocketed.”

They argue it should be school boards who make the rules on masking.

“There can be no rational, reasonable, competent basis to prohibit school boards from complying with expert recommendations from the CDC.”

But the state argues the judge is being asked to delve into a political debate.

Michael Abel Attorney, Representing the State: “Plaintiffs want this court to rebalance state policy, and in doing so, overrule the parent choice rights.”

And the State’s attorneys argue the Governor struck a balance between the rights of parents and public health.

“You can protect public health and have parent choice.”

The two sides had very different perspectives on whether the judge could determine if  schools were operating safely.

“I’m not going to try and define it, but I know it when I see it.”

“Under no circumstances can ‘I know it when I see it’ be a judicially manageable standard.”

Jake Stofen Stand Up: “There is a question as to whether any ruling in this case could even affect the Department of Health rule requiring parental opt-outs, because the parents didn’t sue the Department of Health directly, nor did it challenge the parents bill of rights.”

Michael Abel Attorney, Representing the State : “The operative rule stands on its own and has direct statutory authority.”

The judge will issue his ruling Friday. No matter the outcome, an appeal is expected.

