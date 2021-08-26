MCSO is asking the public to be careful after a white van approached a 12 year old girl at her bus stop

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be extra vigilant after an incident at a bus stop.

Deputies were told that men in a white van approached a 12 year old girl at her bus stop.

It happened Tuesday evening near the corner of Southwest 136th Court and 144th Place in Dunnellon. The men reportedly called to the child from the van. Instead the girl ran back to the school bus and told her driver.

Deputies searched and were unable to locate the suspects.

