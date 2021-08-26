Number of pediatric cases at UF Health breaks previous record

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Overall cases at UF Health have been trending downward, but cases involving children and pregnant women are on the rise.

UF Health Shands reported 16 pediatric cases, four of which are in the ICU.

Ed Jimenez, CEO of UF Health, could not give a number of how many pregnant patients are currently at Shands. However he said 90% of the current patients are unvaccinated.

Nationally, officials from the CDC and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have encouraged pregnant women to get vaccinated.

Jimenez says the science behind MRNA shows that it does not affect the fetus or breastmilk quality in vaccinated individuals.

“I am confident that all the agencies that we trust to provide guidance, have come out in support that pregnant women can get the vaccine and breastfeeding women can get the vaccine,” explained Jimenez.

He said he’s hopeful for the overall downward trend in cases to continue, but surrounding counties are still experiencing a surge of Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Jimenez added that many residents of said counties commute to Alachua County regularly, meaning things can still change.

“I feel optimistic that the stabilization the last few days is a good sign, but because the counties around us are experiencing such blow-ups, it could very well splinter over to us tomorrow or the weekend,” explained Jimenez.

Jimenez stressed the importance of getting vaccinated in order to limit the continuous spread of Covid-19. He said children unable to get the vaccine due to the age requirement should wear masks regularly and socially distance when possible.

