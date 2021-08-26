Advertisement

Security video footage has been released of the white van that tried to lure a 12 year old girl at her bus stop

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by...
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by two men who tried luring a 12 year old at her bus stop.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing security video of a van they say was driven by two men who tried luring a 12 year old at her bus stop.

The video shows the white van driving past the bus full of children. Deputies say when the girl got off the bus, two men one white and one hispanic, tried getting the girl to come to the van. She ran back to the bus and told the driver.

Deputies are still looking for the van and the two men.

