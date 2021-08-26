Silver Springs state park launches their first wheelchair-accessible glass bottom boat

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Since the 1870′s glass-bottom boat tours have been operating at Silver Springs state park, but none of the boats has ever been accessible to wheelchairs until now.

This started when a complaint was made by a woman who wasn’t able to access the boats with her grandchildren.

Paula Russo the former president of the Florida State Parks Foundation said she worked to make a change.

“The woman said she was out on the glass bottom boat but it wasn’t accessible so what’s going to be done about that and I said hmm and I thought to myself what is going to be done about that and it started a mission for me.”

Wayne Duke traveled from The Villages and said now he can take his daughter on a tour.

“I’ve actually been to the park here and brought my daughter who’s a quad in a wheelchair. She couldn’t get on any of the boats she was disappointed. Now I can tell her Bethany you get to come back and now you can go out on it and actually see it and she’s going to be thrilled.”

Peggy Taylor also rode on the boat and is happy people in wheelchairs finally got the recognition they need.

“I’m internally thankful to get some recognition that we basically don’t like to live inside our households all the time. that we need more accessible venues, more ways to get out and enjoy because that’s what life is all about.”

Now more than 100 years everyone has access to a tour on the Silver River.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.