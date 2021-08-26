Swearing in scheduled for new Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Alachua County School Board member Mildred Russell will be sworn in.
The swearing in will take place during a special school board meeting.
School board members will also vote on a resolution dealing with “legal challenges,” according to the agenda.
