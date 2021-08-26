University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - During the State of the University Address at the University of Florida, the faculty union made an official statement to Governor Ron DeSantis about mask and vaccine requirements on campus.

They demand the governor to end the executive order limiting Covid-19 related mandates.

Dr. Michael Lauzardo, Director of UF Health Screen, Test, and Protect, said they should require Covid-19 vaccines just like every other preventable virus.

“We got that little taste of normal. That can happen in a month if you require the vaccine and get everybody vaccinated. And if you treat it the way we treated other vaccines like measles, mumps, and rubella who’re are just as approved as the Pfizer vaccine has become now,” Dr. Lauzardo explained.

The advisory council of faculty said they believe the university should decide how to protect students, staff, administrators and faculty.

The statement voted on was passed unanimously.

Related Story: UF president Fuchs to give his State of the University address

President of the university, Kent Fuchs, spoke on the university’s journey through Covid-19 since March 2020. He said although they can’t require masks or vaccinations, students are still expected to do so through the school year.

With the new semester underway, President Fuchs says although the surge of cases is coming down, there may be another spike on the way.

“Here at UF, we can expect a growing number of new cases for several weeks followed by a rapid decline. However, even with the expected future rapid decline in cases, again, please everyone, we must get the shot and wear a mask,” President Fuchs said.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.