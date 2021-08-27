Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency and emergency order requiring people to wear masks indoors.

The renewal came with some changes to the mask rules.

The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will be delivered to businesses, and the commission is now authorizing officials to issue citations.

