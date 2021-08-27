Advertisement

Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors

The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will...
The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will be delivered to businesses, and the commission is now authorizing officials to issue citations.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency and emergency order requiring people to wear masks indoors.

The renewal came with some changes to the mask rules.

The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will be delivered to businesses, and the commission is now authorizing officials to issue citations.

