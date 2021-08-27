Advertisement

A Bell man is in jail after falling asleep at a gas station with multiple drugs in his car and system

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bell man is behind bars in Levy County after falling asleep pumping gas with fentanyl in his vehicle.

Justin Leggett was asleep inside his car for 30 minutes at the Olive Drive BP gas station when deputies and EMS responded to him.

After determining the 33-year-old’s nap was drug-induced, they searched his car and found cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.

The drugs in Leggett’s system was so strong one detention officer had a serious reaction causing him to be taken to a local hospital.

Leggett is being charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute among other drug charges.

His bond is set and $111,000.

TRENDING STORY: “It’s monkey queen, not tiger king”: Former Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary employee details conditions

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul

Latest News

this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 8/27/2021
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Justin Leggett
A Bell man is in jail after falling asleep at a gas station with multiple drugs in his car and system
Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival...
Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival return