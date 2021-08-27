A Bell man is in jail after falling asleep at a gas station with multiple drugs in his car and system

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Bell man is behind bars in Levy County after falling asleep pumping gas with fentanyl in his vehicle.

Justin Leggett was asleep inside his car for 30 minutes at the Olive Drive BP gas station when deputies and EMS responded to him.

After determining the 33-year-old’s nap was drug-induced, they searched his car and found cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.

The drugs in Leggett’s system was so strong one detention officer had a serious reaction causing him to be taken to a local hospital.

Leggett is being charged with possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute among other drug charges.

His bond is set and $111,000.

