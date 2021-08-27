City employees have filed a lawsuit to stop vaccines from being required

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - 200 city employees filed suit Thursday to stop the city commission vaccine requirement.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs are “Policemen, firemen, utility workers, and other city employees.” Many of them protested outside City Hall on August 11th.

They are now asking for an injunction against the mandate commissioners approved at the beginning of the month. City workers are supposed to show proof of vaccination or face disciplinary action.

The lawsuit includes an email to commissioners from GRU head Ed Bielarski that expressed concern that his employees would leave rather than be forced to get vaccinated.

