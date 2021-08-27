Cross City Correctional Institution may close permanently following flooding

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Coss City Correctional Institution may join other Florida prisons closing for good, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

The Florida Department of Corrections is shuttering prisons and other facilities in an effort to resolve ongoing staffing issues. The pandemic also led to a significant decrease in prison populations.

RELATED STORY: “I think it is coming up out of the ground”: Dixie County homes & roads continue to flood

Cross City CI initially closed on August 7th due to severe flooding at the facility. Inmates had to be evacuated from the facility as the waters rose and now it is unclear if the prison will reopen.

RELATED STORY: “It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

Baker Correctional Institution and New River Correctional Institution are reportedly set to close in the coming weeks. Gainesville Work Camp and other work camps, including smaller prison annexes could also be closed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.