Advertisement

Cross City Correctional Institution may close permanently following flooding

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Coss City Correctional Institution may join other Florida prisons closing for good, according to reporting by the Miami Herald.

The Florida Department of Corrections is shuttering prisons and other facilities in an effort to resolve ongoing staffing issues. The pandemic also led to a significant decrease in prison populations.

RELATED STORY: “I think it is coming up out of the ground”: Dixie County homes & roads continue to flood

Cross City CI initially closed on August 7th due to severe flooding at the facility. Inmates had to be evacuated from the facility as the waters rose and now it is unclear if the prison will reopen.

RELATED STORY: “It has been a disaster”: Flooding in Dixie County wreaks havoc on homes and roadways

Baker Correctional Institution and New River Correctional Institution are reportedly set to close in the coming weeks. Gainesville Work Camp and other work camps, including smaller prison annexes could also be closed.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
One of the posts from the account bearing Brian Warden’s name says he would do the interviews...
Florida doctor accused of offering $50 mask opt-out letters on Facebook for schoolchildren

Latest News

An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
A Horse’s Hero: A rescue’s solution to help horses in the future
A Horse’s Hero: A rescue’s solution to help horses in the future