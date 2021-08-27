Advertisement

FDOC has no plans to permanently shut down the Cross City Correctional Institution

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections responded to a report that the Cross City Correctional Institution is closing permanently, stating that there are no plans to close the jail for good.

Cross City has had no inmates on the site since August 7 due to the extensive flooding in the county.

According to FDOC officials, fewer inmates are likely to return, but the institution will remain functional once the flooding stops.

Fewer prisoners will also be housed at the new River Correctional Facility in Raiford. Officials report that staff at these locations will not be affected as a result.

RELATED STORY: Cross City Correctional Institution may close permanently following flooding

