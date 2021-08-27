FDOC has no plans to permanently shut down the Cross City Correctional Institution

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Department of Corrections responded to a report that the Cross City Correctional Institution is closing permanently, stating that there are no plans to close the jail for good.

Cross City has had no inmates on the site since August 7 due to the extensive flooding in the county.

According to FDOC officials, fewer inmates are likely to return, but the institution will remain functional once the flooding stops.

Fewer prisoners will also be housed at the new River Correctional Facility in Raiford. Officials report that staff at these locations will not be affected as a result.

