Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium highlights mask controversy at debut event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium is a state-wide candidate support group led by former State Representative Cynthia Chestnut.

The group of 125 politicians and activists represent Florida counties from Pensacola to Miami. First Vice-Chair Nikki Barnes traveled from Wakulla county to show support for Chestnut’s leadership.

“It’s been difficult for Black women in this space to actually get on major campaigns,” said Barnes. “To get on big presidential tickets or gubernatorial races. This is where we are able to hone their talent and their skills and then market them to a larger platform because they are more important than just their vote.”

The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference in Downtown Gainesville today. We’ll hear from the Gainesville-based chairwoman on @WCJB20 at 5 and 6. pic.twitter.com/2Dd2w3UIeF — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) August 27, 2021

For the first press conference, the group called on the two Black school board chairs from Alachua and Broward counties to share their support for masking students in schools.

“Masks should be mandated in schools,” said Broward County School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood. “I don’t believe that there is an option.”

Dr. Osgood joined Alachua County School Board Chair Dr. Leanetta McNealy to not only detail the issues they’ve faced with mask mandates but to highlight the school districts that have joined their effort.

“We stand up for the students and the employees and our community,” said Dr. McNealy. “Districts that have joined us Miami-Dade, Palm-Beach, Leon, Orange, Hillsborough.”

County by county, the group’s goal is to increase democratic votes in Florida one campaign at a time.

