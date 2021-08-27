The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium is holding its first press conference Friday.

Speakers from both Marion and Alachua County school boards and state representatives will be featured.

A discussion on voting rights and mask mandates will take place.

The conference starts at 11 a.m.

For more information, click HERE.

To watch the press conference broadcast, visit their Facebook page.

