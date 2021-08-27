Advertisement

The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium is holding its first press conference Friday.

Speakers from both Marion and Alachua County school boards and state representatives will be featured.

A discussion on voting rights and mask mandates will take place.

The conference starts at 11 a.m.

