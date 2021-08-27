Advertisement

Gator soccer team drops 2-0 decision to UCF

Two first half goals by the Knights doom the Gators
Florida drops 2-0 decision to UCF
Florida drops 2-0 decision to UCF(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida soccer team remained winless on the young season with Thursday night’s 2-0 loss to No. 19 UCF at Donald R. Dizney Stadium. The Gators drop to 0-2-1 and remain in search of their first victory under new head coach Tony Amato.

The Knights got on the board in the 14th minute when UF goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg collided with a defender, allowing Trescott Shamlou to score the game’s first goal. UCF’s second goal came when Gainesville product Darya Rajaee booted home a penalty kick in the 41st minute.

“I think some things were better, but we lost 2-nil so I wouldn’t say anything is clicking right now,” said Amato. It was a weird game. When the game started, thought we were doing some good, positive things but at the end of the day, we were down 2-nll after we made a mess of a couple of situations defensively.”

Florida wraps up its three-game homestand Sunday versus Miami at 1 p.m.

