Hawthorne City Commissioners select new City Manager

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne has a new city manager Friday morning after city commissioners interviewed two finalists.

The current interim manager Wendy Sapp was selected.

She has been filling in since Ellen Vause resigned under pressure in May.

City officials now must negotiate a contract with Sapp.

