Advertisement

Hawthorne City Commissioners select new City Manager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hawthorne has a new city manager Friday morning after city commissioners interviewed two finalists.

The current interim manager Wendy Sapp was selected.

She has been filling in since Ellen Vause resigned under pressure in May.

City officials now must negotiate a contract with Sapp.

TRENDING STORY: The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
Number of pediatric cases at UF Health breaks previous record
Number of pediatric Covid-19 cases at UF Health breaks previous record

Latest News

Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival...
Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival return
Hawthorne City Commissioners select new City Manager
Hawthorne City Commissioners select new City Manager
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference