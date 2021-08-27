“It’s monkey queen, not tiger king”: Former Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary employee details conditions

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA’s five-page draft inspection detailing deteriorating conditions inside Jungle Friends Primate Sanctuary is joined by a second inspection done by Florida Fish and Wildlife.

From inadequate staffing to unsanitary living conditions for the monkeys, former employee Shashonee Bull claims the report just scratches the surface.

“Her whole sanctuary is run down,” said Bull. “The fact that they have expired medications, the rodents, the pests are not taking care of. There’s a bunch of rust all over the sanctuary. There are a lot of broken feeders.”

Bull said she was also verbally abused by Owner Kari Bagnall, which led to her to quit after working at the sanctuary for four months.

“It’s monkey queen, not tiger king,” said Bull.”It was hard on me. It’s sad because she ruined something that I truly had a passion for and enjoyed doing every day.”

She says her biggest concern is for the safety of the 258 monkeys in Bagnall’s possession, sharing a photo of a monkey named Silly Willy and his injured tail.

“He’s been like that for over two months now and nothing has been done,” Bull added. She needs to allow somebody who knows how to run a sanctuary and run a business to take over and she needs to step aside.”

In Silly Willy’s case, Bagnall said he has a long history of tail wounds.

“Silly Willy was treated immediately and was treated topically,” Bagnall stated. “Our vet Dr.Collins looked at it as soon as it happened.”

She said her history of violations is short as she said this rough patch is caused by the pandemic and understaffing issues.

“This was actually the very first time I’ve ever been written up for something like this and it happened with COVID and happened when I had to terminate some staff for cutting corners and not cleaning properly,” Bagnall added.

Since the inspections, Bagnall said she’s hired more staff to help maintain overgrown vegetation, replace rusty cages, and regularly clean enclosures and food storage areas.

“Our inspector with fish and wildlife to have a meeting with all of our staff so we can go over every individual thing line by line to say okay this is what happened and this is what needs to be done,” said Bagnall.

The USDA has not yet released a final report of the investigation.

