Lake City man who robbed Ameris Bank sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City man who robbed the Ameris Bank in 2020 was sentenced to prison.

25-year-old DeMarcus Daniels will serve 12 years and 3 months in federal prison after he pled guilty for the robbery and brandishing a firearm.

On June 24, 2020, Daniels held a bank employee hostage at gunpoint as they were opening the bank on SR-27.

Daniels forced the employee to open the safe and stole more than $310,000.

Followingly, he failed to steal another employee’s car and therefore ran away from the scene. Lake City police deputies caught up to and arrested him thereafter.

RELATED STORY: Man holds woman hostage in Lake City armed robbery

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.