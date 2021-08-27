Advertisement

Lake City man who robbed Ameris Bank sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:50 PM EDT
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City man who robbed the Ameris Bank in 2020 was sentenced to prison.

25-year-old DeMarcus Daniels will serve 12 years and 3 months in federal prison after he pled guilty for the robbery and brandishing a firearm.

On June 24, 2020, Daniels held a bank employee hostage at gunpoint as they were opening the bank on SR-27.

Daniels forced the employee to open the safe and stole more than $310,000.

Followingly, he failed to steal another employee’s car and therefore ran away from the scene. Lake City police deputies caught up to and arrested him thereafter.

RELATED STORY: Man holds woman hostage in Lake City armed robbery

