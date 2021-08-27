Marion County Pets: Lyra, Sterling, and Aurora

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Lyra. She is two years old. She is always in a happy mood and loves playing with other dogs.

Lyra (Marion County Pets)

Next is Sterling. He is a 8-year-old lab retriever mix. He loves taking leisure walks and being outside.

Sterling (Marion County Pets)

Last is Aurora. She is two and is super lovable and cuddly.

Aurora (Marion County Pets)

All pet adoptions are free for the month of August.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

