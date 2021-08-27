Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Lyra, Sterling, and Aurora

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:28 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion county looking for their new loving homes.

First we have Lyra. She is two years old. She is always in a happy mood and loves playing with other dogs.

Lyra
Lyra(Marion County Pets)

Next is Sterling. He is a 8-year-old lab retriever mix. He loves taking leisure walks and being outside.

Sterling
Sterling(Marion County Pets)

Last is Aurora. She is two and is super lovable and cuddly.

Aurora
Aurora(Marion County Pets)

All pet adoptions are free for the month of August.

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services at 352-671-8700 for more information, or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday. You can also email them at animalservices@marionfl.org.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click here.

