Marion County Public Schools are sticking with their face covering opt out mandate

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools gave their take on Governor DeSantis’s school mask mandate ban being shutdown.

School officials said throughout the first three weeks of school their two biggest issues are students still going to school while sick, and students not waiting for test results for themselves or family members.

Last week 387 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. Officials said there are still sticking by their face covering mandate unless students were to opt-out.

“It’s not that masks are optional. masks are mandated, face coverings are required unless you’re opted out and that’s the position that our school board took last week and that’s the position and that’s the position they remain in today,” said the director of public relations Kevin Christian.

MCPS is just shy of 2,000 students and staff that have positive cases for the school year.

