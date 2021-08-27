Advertisement

Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19

By Christine Stanwood
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) – Kendra Johnson is leaning on her faith after losing her 13-year-old son to COVID-19.

“I got to tell him, “Mama’s here. Don’t be scared,” and then I heard about a minute later, maybe I heard him say, ‘call it. Call it at 6:03,’” Johnson said.

The time of her son’s death is forever etched in Johnson’s mind.

Clarence “Tre” Johnson III was about to start eighth grade.

“He was truly loved by a whole lot of people, and that makes us happy, you know, makes us really happy and sad at the same time,” Johnson said. “You know it’s bittersweet because he was such a happy kid.”

Johnson said her family tested positive for COVID-19 weeks ago, but Tre was hit the hardest.

“He was a pretty big boy, and I was I was scared that if he caught it, something like this would happen,” Johnson said. “We did the best we could, you know, trying to lose weight. It can happen to anybody, you know, I mean it really can.”

Johnson is at peace that she will see Tre again one day.

“There was nothing I could really do but try to save my baby, you know. I know it ain’t in my hands. I mean that’s God’s hands,” Johnson said through tears. “We know he’s home. We’ll see him again one day. We believe we’ll see him again one day.”

Copyright 2021 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
Number of pediatric cases at UF Health breaks previous record
Number of pediatric Covid-19 cases at UF Health breaks previous record

Latest News

Tre's mother said he was truly loved by a lot of people.
Mother relies on faith after losing son to COVID-19
Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Powell: Fed on track to slow aid for economy later this year
Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising
Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival...
Columbia County Report: Workers deal with mold in Lake City City Hall, beer and wine festival return