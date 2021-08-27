Advertisement

Peloton acknowledges subpoenas, SEC investigation

Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.
Peloton is under scrutiny because of injuries associated with its products.(Source: Peloton/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Peloton says it’s been subpoenaed by the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security for documents and other information related to its reporting of injuries and one death associated with its products.

The exercise equipment company also said in a regulatory filing on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission is “investigating our public disclosures concerning these matters.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
Number of pediatric cases at UF Health breaks previous record
Number of pediatric Covid-19 cases at UF Health breaks previous record

Latest News

U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
The Florida Democratic Black Women’s Consortium holds its first press conference
Ron and Lisa Steadman both ended up contracting COVID-19. Lisa Steadman returned from her...
Woman survives COVID-19 in hospital, finds husband dead
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a...
Japan suspends 1.63M doses of Moderna over contamination