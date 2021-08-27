State Sen. Keith Perry supports Gainesville city workers fighting vaccine mandate

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -200 city employees filed suit Thursday to stop the city commission vaccine requirement. The next day, hundreds of employees flocked to Gainesville city hall to reiterate their demands to city officials.

The lawsuit states the plaintiffs are “policemen, firemen, utility workers, and other city employees” many of them protested outside city hall for the third time.

“The vaccine is great if you want to take it, take it,” said State Senator Keith Perry. “But have a government agency mandate you do that and you’ve seen the outcry. I think GRU did an internal survey maybe 50% plus may quit. That would be a crisis but they’re standing that they’re so firm in their beliefs that that’s a real possibility that would happen.”

The lawsuit includes a GRU survey that shows nearly 60% of employees would quit, retire or be fired due to the city’s vaccine policy. City workers are supposed to show proof of vaccination or face disciplinary action by Oct. 1. Perry showed his support for city employees at their demonstration.

“And it really was going seek if they don’t change course, it would seek an emergency injunction because the city commission has not even looked at and said what would happen if a huge number of our employees just quit? We understand anecdotally what that would mean, you go flush your toilet and it doesn’t work.”

