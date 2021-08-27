Advertisement

A thank you to our healthcare heroes, car wash and cookout at Zone Health and Fitness

Health care workers are stretched thin, that’s why employees at Zone Health and Fitness gave...
Health care workers are stretched thin, that’s why employees at Zone Health and Fitness gave back with a free cookout and car wash.(WCJB)
By Julia Laude
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Delta variant is not showing signs of slowing down in north central Florida. 

At AdventHealth, more than 600 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized in the West Florida Division’s 10 hospitals.

AdventHealth Tampa has stopped elective procedures that are not time-sensitive urgent, along with AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Zephyrhills. There are no changes at AdventHealth Ocala.

 And as we learned Thursday, cases involving children and pregnant women are rising at UF Health Shands.

RELATED: Number of pediatric Covid-19 cases at UF Health breaks previous record

 Health care workers are stretched thin, that’s why employees at Zone Health and Fitness gave back with a free cookout and car wash.

  Kaitlyn Butler works at Ocala Health and wanted to do something for her co-workers.  

She put out a Facebook post on Aug. 13, asking for support.

  “This new wave really has enveloped a lot of our time and our resources at the hospital. Our staff is working tirelessly to support this community so we put a call out if there were any community members that would support our teams,” she said.  

Zone’s owner, Ben Marciano said he came up with the idea for the car wash cookout when he saw Butler’s post.  

“I have a lot of friends in the hospital system and they’ve said that not only are they short staffed, they’re having to do the job of several others, and then just the demands on the hospital right now because of the COVID situation, it’s been a lot,” Marciano said.  

Doctor Steve Tieche with Recharge Clinic was one of the many medical professionals that stopped by Zone Friday.  

During the pandemic, he’s taken on the challenge of treating COVID-positive patients.

  “As a physician you just see this crazy need of people walking around crying because they’re not getting seen. They’re afraid they’re going to die, they have friends or maybe family members that have died so how can you not want to go out there and do something to help them…You know with hydration, vitamins, medications to help them feel better, breathing treatments, things like that, the monoclonal antibodies,” Tieche said.  

Helping the people who are helping our friends and family.

Butler said she can be reached at (352) 401-1158 for anybody wanting to set up an event in the future.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul
The age minimum for the mask requirement was raised from two years old to six, new signs will...
Alachua County Commissioners have renewed their state of emergency order which requires people to wear masks indoors
A judge says Florida school districts may impose mask mandates; rules Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Judge blocks Florida governor’s order banning mask mandates

Latest News

this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 8/27/2021
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
WCJB TV20 WEATHER FORECAST
Justin Leggett
A Bell man is in jail after falling asleep at a gas station with multiple drugs in his car and system
Justin Leggett
A Bell man is in jail after falling asleep at a gas station with multiple drugs in his car and system