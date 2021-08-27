A thank you to our healthcare heroes, car wash and cookout at Zone Health and Fitness

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Delta variant is not showing signs of slowing down in north central Florida.

At AdventHealth, more than 600 COVID-positive patients are hospitalized in the West Florida Division’s 10 hospitals.

AdventHealth Tampa has stopped elective procedures that are not time-sensitive urgent, along with AdventHealth Carrollwood, AdventHealth Dade City, AdventHealth North Pinellas, AdventHealth Sebring, AdventHealth Zephyrhills. There are no changes at AdventHealth Ocala.

And as we learned Thursday, cases involving children and pregnant women are rising at UF Health Shands.

Health care workers are stretched thin, that’s why employees at Zone Health and Fitness gave back with a free cookout and car wash.

Kaitlyn Butler works at Ocala Health and wanted to do something for her co-workers.

She put out a Facebook post on Aug. 13, asking for support.

“This new wave really has enveloped a lot of our time and our resources at the hospital. Our staff is working tirelessly to support this community so we put a call out if there were any community members that would support our teams,” she said.

Zone’s owner, Ben Marciano said he came up with the idea for the car wash cookout when he saw Butler’s post.

“I have a lot of friends in the hospital system and they’ve said that not only are they short staffed, they’re having to do the job of several others, and then just the demands on the hospital right now because of the COVID situation, it’s been a lot,” Marciano said.

Doctor Steve Tieche with Recharge Clinic was one of the many medical professionals that stopped by Zone Friday.

During the pandemic, he’s taken on the challenge of treating COVID-positive patients.

“As a physician you just see this crazy need of people walking around crying because they’re not getting seen. They’re afraid they’re going to die, they have friends or maybe family members that have died so how can you not want to go out there and do something to help them…You know with hydration, vitamins, medications to help them feel better, breathing treatments, things like that, the monoclonal antibodies,” Tieche said.

Helping the people who are helping our friends and family.

Butler said she can be reached at (352) 401-1158 for anybody wanting to set up an event in the future.

