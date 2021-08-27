UF faculty union meeting to finalize mask mandate demands

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The United Faculty of Florida is meeting virtually with the University of Florida Board of Trustees to formalize demands for a mask mandate.

The UF faculty union also spoke out about the issue in the most recent State of the University address.

They are calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to end the executive order limiting COVID-19 related mandates.

Dr. Michael Lauzardo says they should require COVID vaccines just like other preventable viruses.

“We got that little taste of normal. That can happen in a month if you require the vaccine and get everybody vaccinated. And if you treat it the way we treated other vaccines like measles, mumps, and rubella who’re are just as approved as the Pfizer vaccine has become now.”

The Advisory Council of Faculty say they believe the university should decide how to protect students and faculty.

The full statement voted on was passed unanimously.

