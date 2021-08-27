War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul

OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their son, brother, husband, and father, who is fighting right now in Kabul, Afghanistan.

“I love you,” that is what Keith Jeffries wants his son, 38-year old David Jeffries, to hear as he serves overseas. It has been nearly 2-weeks since his son was deployed to Afghanistan.

After pulling troops from the Taliban-controlled country, President Biden decided to send some back to help rescue Afghan civilians and Americans.

“5,000 people in the whole military, and he is one of them, just unlucky. He thinks he is lucky cause he thinks if he can help people,” explained the service member’s father.

According to Jeffries, this is his son’s 4th tour and second in Afghanistan. His two other tours were in Iraq. The father said he is scared for his child’s life, and he wasn’t a fan of this latest deployment.

“I didn’t want him to be there,” explained Jeffries.

Everyone related to the 38-year-old Army Military Police Member fears for his safety.

“It’s just at an instant his life could be over and I not have a brother,” said Henry Jeffries, who is David’s younger brother. He said that is his biggest fear.

The younger Jeffries explained David is always willing to help others even if they are not on American soil.

“He is going to do whatever he can to help anybody in need,” said Jeffries.

All this while the homes of both father and son are battling floodwaters.

Henry said when he goes to sleep and wakes up, he is always “worried if I will be able to contact him, ever again.”

According to Jeffries, he has used social media to communicate with his brother while he remains overseas. There is no timetable for when he or other troops are set to return.

“I love him and definitely hope he makes it back safe,” that is all Jeffries wants his older brother to know.

