Advertisement

WATCH: Cow rides in McDonald’s drive-thru line

By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (Gray News) – A woman going through a McDonald’s drive-thru lane had to do a double-take after seeing a cow cruising in the backseat of a car ahead of her in line.

You read that right – a cow.

Jessica Nelson couldn’t believe what she saw and pulled out her phone to get video evidence.

“I was in awe and couldn’t believe I was the only one videoing the cow,” Nelson said.

She posted the video on Facebook with the caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

With nearly 90,000 views, the cow is definitely getting noticed now.

Nelson said there were apparently three cows in the backseat, but the others were lying down.

It is unclear if the driver ordered any burgers for the cows.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daily report must be sent from Superintendent Carlee Simon to Education Commissioner Richard...
UPDATE: ACPS Superintendent will not submit daily reports ordered by the FL Education Commissioner
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning...
University of Florida faculty union calls on the governor to end executive order banning Covid-19 related mandates
Investigators were able to obtain DNA samples from the victim and Worley which confirmed the...
Man arrested after he sexually battered a disabled person
Family doctors play a crucial role in getting people tested for COVID-19 and creating a plan to...
“We are calling ourselves at this point COVID doctors”: Family doctors are being hit hard by COVID-19
An Old Town family is praying for a safe return for their loved one who is fighting right now...
War in Afghanistan hits close to home for an Old Town family as their loved one is serving in Kabul

Latest News

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida aims to hit New Orleans on Hurricane Katrina anniversary
A Wisconsin woman was in awe when she spotted a cow riding through a McDonald's drive-thru.
WATCH: Cow rides through McDonald's drive-thru
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
US presses on with Afghanistan evacuations despite fears of more attacks
TikTok deleted search results for #milkcratechallenge and said in a statement Friday that the...
TikTok bans milk crate challenge