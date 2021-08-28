COVID-19 cases slightly increase in DOH’s latest report

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the State Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 report, a slight increase of cases was reported compared to the prior week.

From Aug 20 to Aug 27, 151,749 new cases of the virus are being reported. That’s 1,513 more cases than the week of Aug 13-20.

North Central Florida counties are reporting a combined 7,916 cases. Here is the county by county breakdown:

ALACHUA 1,520

BRADFORD 313

COLUMBIA 771

DIXIE 158

GILCHRIST 214

LEVY 441

MARION 3,228

PUTNAM 580

SUWANNEE 575

UNION 116

NCFL TOTAL 7,916

Vaccines slightly declined statewide as well. 461,034 vaccines were administered, compared to 506,618 the week before.

In North Central Florida, 8,096 vaccines were given out.

To view the full list of numbers, visit the DOH’s COVID-19 database.

