Gainesville’s Turkey Creek Preserve partially reopens after weeks-long closure

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After Tropical Storm Elsa’s damaging course through Florida’s north central region, several parks were forced to close.

A popular trail in Gainesville, the Turkey Creek Preserve, was among them. And after a long-awaited return, the loca hotspot is back open.

Despite the extended closure of three sections in the trail, loop routes are now available to visitors.

Guests are asked to carefully plan out their route before making the trip.

To see the updated map, visit this website.

