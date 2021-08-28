Advertisement

Gator Insider: One week until kickoff

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -We’re a week away from kickoff to the Florida Gator football season. It’s been eight months since the Gators walked off the field the final time last year, and there is still much to sort out. After heavy personnel losses to the NFL draft, and a three-game skid to end last year, fans may not be sure what to expect from UF. Steve Russell has you covered in a preseason edition of the TV20 Gator Insider.

