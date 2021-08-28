High Springs woman arrested after stabbing her husband following a domestic dispute

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A High Springs woman is in jail after area officers say she stabbed her husband in the neck.

The High Springs Police Department reports 42-year-old Jennifer Lowe was arrested after she says she stabbed her husband in self-defense.

Lowe claims that her husband pulled a knife on her and hit her in the head several times. According to police officers, there were no witnesses to verify what Lowe said.

She is being charged with attempted murder and her husband was taken to UF Health Shands for emergency surgery. His condition at this time is unknown.

