Levy County man in serious condition after colliding with concrete mixer in U.S. 19

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Levy County is in serious condition after his pick-up truck collided with a cement mixer.

Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, troopers say the 73-year-old driver was hit by the truck as he was trying to make a U-turn on U.S. Hwy 19.

He was taken to UF Health Shands with serious injuries. Neither of the two people in the concrete mixer were hurt.

