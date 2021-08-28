Mary Wise earns 900th career win as Gators sweep Aggies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The sixth-ranked Florida volleyball team didn’t face much resistance in Mary Wise’s 900th career victory.

The Gators took on the Aggies of UC Davis in the Hornet Invitational out in California.

The first set was a tight back-and-forth for both teams, after Florida jumped out to a 3-0 lead. The two teams exchanged kills and aces before Florida was able to pull away and take the opening frame 25-21.

In the second set, the Gators raced out to a 9-point advantage when Merritt Beason earned a kill by smashing a ball that deflected off an Aggie and ricocheting out of bounds to make it 19-10.

Florida only conceded one more point after that, and went on to take it’s second consecutive set 25-11.

In the third and final set, the two teams were even at 12 all, then Florida ripped off six straight points to lead 18-12. The Gators eventually closed out the match on a Thayer Hall drop shot to sweep the Aggies.

With the victory, Gators Head Coach, Mary Wise, claimed her 900th victory at the University of Florida. She is only the second female coach in Division I history to reach 900 wins at a single school and she currently sits at 981 wins in her career overall.

Florida will close out the tournament Saturday night, when they take on Sacramento State at 10 p.m. on ESPN+.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.