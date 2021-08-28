New COVID-19 testing site in Fanning Springs set to open on Monday

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FANNING SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A COVID-19 testing site will soon open to serve Levy, Dixie, and Gilchrist counties.

The Florida Department of Health is partnering with Nomi Health to open the testing site at Suwannee River Fairgrounds in Fanning Springs.

The site will open on Monday from 2 to 6 p.m., and then will continue to operate on Sundays, Mondays, and Tuesdays until further notice.

To make an appointment, visit their website.

