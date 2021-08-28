Advertisement

A newcomer and a former councilman are running for the Ocala City Council District 5 seat

Jim Hilty and Greg Steen
Jim Hilty and Greg Steen(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala City Council election is less than a month away. District 5 has two candidates running, Jim Hilty and Greg Steen.

Hilty is a former councilman previously holding the district 5 seat from 2013 to 2017 before losing it to Justin Grabelle. Hilty spoke on why people should vote for him.

“I’ve got a great amount of experience to bring to the people. I can actually hit the ground running because of my previous experience with the council and my background what I’ve done and accomplished within this city.”

For Steen, this is his first time running for city council but said he can make an impact in the community.

“I’m just a blue-collar guy that wants to go into service into a government position and I do not want to be a politician I just want to be a businessman that’s in a political role.”

If elected Steen said his first objective is to help first responders.

“There’s actually a long list of things I’ll focus on with the city, but I believe if you don’t have your fire department correct, your police department correct, and your utilities correct. Correctly funded, proper pensions and retention.”

Hilty said the first thing he’ll do is help out the homeless population.

“There was a new city, county joint consortium for the homeless council and we made great strides just to bring everybody up to date on what’s going on and how we move forward to help this challenge.”

With Steen fundraising $12,000 more than Hilty they gave their take on if that was a focus to their campaign.

“When you look at some of the candidates, one they’ve raised an extensional amount of money to try and get in. That one doesn’t make them the best qualified we have to really look at the experience, the focus on what the individual is looking for,” said Hilty.

“This is normal everyday people donating $50 here, $100 here. a lot of it is actually self-funded. I was raised to never ask for things and earn them yourself. So the majority of the campaign money is from myself,” said Steen.

They both encourage everyone to come out and vote on September 21st.

