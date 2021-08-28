Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week One

By Kevin Wells
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Football season at the high school level has arrived in North Central Florida. With COVID-19 impacting several schools across the region, a few games were canceled. However, two schools worked together at the 11th hour to produce an appealing matchup. The opponents for both Buchholz and Dunnellon were unable to play due to having players in quarantine, so the Bobcats and Tigers communicated on Friday morning and solidified a last-minute matchup, where Buchholz prevailed, 35-0.

High School Football Scores: Week One

Buchholz def. Dunnellon, 35-0

Vanguard def. GHS, 30-8

North Marion def. Forest, 36-8

Newberry def. Santa Fe, 27-20

PK Yonge def. Eastside, 36-16

Hawthorne def. Yulee, 14-7

Jesuit def. West Port, 35-0

Belleview def. Umatilla, 33-8

Oak Hall def. First Academy, 52-14

Indian Rocks Christian def. St. Francis, 48-12

Columbia def. American Heritage, 46-23

Baker County def. Bradford, 28-18

Branford def. Williston, 34-0

Chiefland def. Crescent City, 56-13

Suwannee def. Dixie County, 42-20

Bronson def. Tenoroc, 18-6

Father Lopez def. Interlachen,19-0

Bell def. Franklin County, 35-0

Trenton def. Jefferson County, 34-28

