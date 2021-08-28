Advertisement

Tennis community in Ocala helps raise money for children with autism

Double-elimination tournament to help raise money.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The tennis community in Marion County was serving aces for a good cause. The 8th annual Aces for Autism was held at the Fort King tennis center in Ocala.

Where men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles both played in a double-elimination tournament. It was $50  per player and all the proceeds went to New Horizon Academy for Exceptional Students.

It’s a non-profit k-12 private school specializing in helping children with autism.

Harrison Lombardl said he traveled from California to play in the tournament.

“Ocala loves playing tennis it seems and it’s great to get everyone’s passion behind a good reason. I feel like people, it’s great to see people behind something meaningful to the world in any form.”

They plan to have this tournament for many years to come to keep raising money for autism.

